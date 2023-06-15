CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Waste Management by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WM opened at $162.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.93 and its 200 day moving average is $159.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

