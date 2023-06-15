CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $287,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 435.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $270.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $271.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.