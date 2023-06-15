CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.8% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

XOM opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $425.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

