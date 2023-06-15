CoreFirst Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 891.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

