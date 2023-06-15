CoreFirst Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,666 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,089,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,321,000 after buying an additional 149,704 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,800 shares of company stock worth $123,868. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

CFFN stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $868.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $47.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.45 million. Analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

