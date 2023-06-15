CoreFirst Bank & Trust Invests $107,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in GSK by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

