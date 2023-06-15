CoreFirst Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after buying an additional 1,777,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after buying an additional 551,124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,306,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 64,710 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,753,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,773,000 after purchasing an additional 166,199 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KSS opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -465.11%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

