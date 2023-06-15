CoreFirst Bank & Trust Makes New $106,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,595,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $375.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $99.69 and a 1 year high of $127.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.95.
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
