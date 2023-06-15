CoreFirst Bank & Trust Purchases 13,360 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) by 628.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDV. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVDV opened at $59.42 on Thursday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.