CoreFirst Bank & Trust Raises Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,257,000 after acquiring an additional 729,426 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,286,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after acquiring an additional 103,076 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,525,000. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,617,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,452,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.