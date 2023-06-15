CoreFirst Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.8% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

