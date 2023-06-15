CoreFirst Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Corteva were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 413,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $11,912,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.27. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

