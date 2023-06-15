CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 2,458 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.1 %

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

