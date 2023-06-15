CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 357 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 33.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Summit Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of SUM opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

