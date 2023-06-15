CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 600 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 9.4% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

