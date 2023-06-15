CoreFirst Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $222.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

