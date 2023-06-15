CoreFirst Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $137.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.76. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.