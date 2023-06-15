CoreFirst Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.9% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD stock opened at $288.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $210.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.27 and a 200-day moving average of $276.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.