Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Country Garden Stock Up 3.2 %

CTRYY stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Country Garden has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

