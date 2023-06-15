Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Country Garden Stock Up 3.2 %
CTRYY stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Country Garden has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $13.56.
About Country Garden
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Country Garden (CTRYY)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.