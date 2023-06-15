Daniel P. Burkland Sells 32,000 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $2,400,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,243,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Five9 stock opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 0.71. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $120.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Five9 by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 10.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

