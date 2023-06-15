Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Datadog by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90,619 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $6,733,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,473,219.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $6,733,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,473,219.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,181 shares of company stock valued at $57,778,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.55.

DDOG stock opened at $96.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.59 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

