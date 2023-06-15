DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,545,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,337,227 shares.The stock last traded at $41.67 and had previously closed at $41.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.
DCP Midstream Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12.
DCP Midstream Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 31.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 86,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $1,358,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 90,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.
DCP Midstream Company Profile
DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DCP Midstream (DCP)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.