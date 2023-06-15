DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,545,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,337,227 shares.The stock last traded at $41.67 and had previously closed at $41.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

DCP Midstream Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 86,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $1,358,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 90,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Stories

