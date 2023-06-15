Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 1-Year High at $505.00

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $505.00 and last traded at $501.99, with a volume of 18067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $500.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,097,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,836,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,283,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.