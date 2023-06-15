Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,205 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $48.93 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

