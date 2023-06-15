Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.78

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 43800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,916,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,637 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after buying an additional 1,607,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

