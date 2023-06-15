Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.04

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 21080758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 4.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 282.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.