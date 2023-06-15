Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Gap Down to $48.85

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.85, but opened at $47.30. Disc Medicine Opco shares last traded at $49.04, with a volume of 14,193 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IRON shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,855,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,187,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,125,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,945,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,843,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

