Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.00

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$86.00 and last traded at C$85.68, with a volume of 68978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$84.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$92.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$83.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 3.7272327 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

