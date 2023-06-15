Douglas A. Pertz Buys 4,575 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $70.19 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $63.56 and a one year high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day moving average is $130.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 89.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

