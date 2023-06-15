Douglas G. Boessen Sells 15,653 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $106.55 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,428,861,000 after purchasing an additional 115,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,034,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,517,327,000 after acquiring an additional 239,988 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Garmin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,739,000 after acquiring an additional 209,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after acquiring an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,772,000 after acquiring an additional 70,082 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
