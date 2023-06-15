DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,629 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,409.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $25.27 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The company had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,639,031 shares of company stock valued at $37,166,403 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

