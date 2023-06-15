Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Hits New 12-Month High at $180.26

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $180.26 and last traded at $180.16, with a volume of 92285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.03.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock worth $6,856,986 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

