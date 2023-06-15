Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is Sylebra Capital Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Sylebra Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,565,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,647 shares during the quarter. Elastic comprises 13.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $235,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Elastic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $2,419,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,050,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,050,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $753,950.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,399,284.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,605,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elastic Trading Down 1.3 %

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

NYSE ESTC opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.