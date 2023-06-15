Enrique T. Salem Sells 10,000 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total transaction of $1,709,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,162 shares in the company, valued at $19,520,560.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $181.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,742,000 after purchasing an additional 200,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.32.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

