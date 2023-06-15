Enrique T. Salem Sells 10,000 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total transaction of $1,709,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,162 shares in the company, valued at $19,520,560.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TEAM opened at $181.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,742,000 after purchasing an additional 200,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.32.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

