Eric Kalamaras Sells 47,195 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 47,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $780,605.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,939 shares in the company, valued at $561,351.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Kalamaras also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Eric Kalamaras sold 7,970 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $131,983.20.

On Monday, March 20th, Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $36,178.80.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of TH stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $18.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TH shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after buying an additional 483,661 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $6,813,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 72.4% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 995,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after buying an additional 418,248 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 142.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 653,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 383,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 945,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after buying an additional 311,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.