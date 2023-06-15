ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Shares Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESGEN Acquisition were worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,609,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESAC opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

