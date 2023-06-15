Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 200.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exelixis by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,035,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,279,000 after purchasing an additional 255,886 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 163,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,828,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,405,000 after buying an additional 182,299 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Exelixis had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $408.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

