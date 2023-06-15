FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,922 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,347 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $229.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.39.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

