Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.00

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 7286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.65.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $731.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,173,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after buying an additional 52,696 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after buying an additional 119,855 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 213,127 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 115,333 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

