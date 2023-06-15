First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 182.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,562 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $17,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 0.6 %

FDL stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

