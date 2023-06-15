First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,991 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $26,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 29,925 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 563.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

