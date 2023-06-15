First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 38,055 shares.The stock last traded at $82.93 and had previously closed at $82.11.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $807.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.