First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 38,055 shares.The stock last traded at $82.93 and had previously closed at $82.11.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $807.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

