First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,013 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $47.75.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.