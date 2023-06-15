First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,180,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,248 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $28,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON opened at $24.24 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.