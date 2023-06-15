First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.05

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.05 and last traded at $87.04, with a volume of 7252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.29.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

