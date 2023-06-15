Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Flex accounts for 0.2% of State of Wyoming’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Flex were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Flex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 8,535 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $226,945.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,556.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $226,945.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,556.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,393 shares of company stock worth $12,310,336 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

