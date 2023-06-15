Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) is Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2,563.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,174,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,642,655 shares during the period. Flowers Foods accounts for approximately 49.4% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Flowers Foods worth $407,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 183,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 45,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FLO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

