Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Up to $37.82

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.82, but opened at $39.24. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 1,452,267 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.