Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Update

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Frequency Electronics Trading Up 1.1 %

FEIM opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.34. Frequency Electronics has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,855,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.