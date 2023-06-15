FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Shares Gap Down to $19.69

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.69, but opened at $19.06. FS KKR Capital shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 111,829 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.52%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,066.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.